Spire Wealth Management Acquires 272 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,724,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $52.27.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

