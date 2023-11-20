Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 88.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,134,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,047,000 after buying an additional 532,982 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 239,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 181.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

