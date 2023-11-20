Spire Wealth Management Has $114,000 Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 952.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $74,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,137.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 36,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,137.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.80. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

