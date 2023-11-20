Spire Wealth Management Has $117,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,522 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $52,813,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $892,216.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,367.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,313 shares of company stock worth $589,688 and sold 125,665 shares worth $7,846,395. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

