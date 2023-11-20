Spire Wealth Management Makes New $174,000 Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BERY

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.