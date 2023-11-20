Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,610 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $77.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,609,517.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,733. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

