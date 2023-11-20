State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in State Street by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in State Street by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $70.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

