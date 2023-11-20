Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

