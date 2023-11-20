TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 26,434 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PulteGroup by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $88.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $88.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

