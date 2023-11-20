TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $95.80 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

View Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.