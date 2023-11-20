TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,188 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.44. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

