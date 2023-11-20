TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

