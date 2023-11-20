TD Asset Management Inc Has $11.02 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726,338 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.52% of NMI worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NMI by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NMI Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $27.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.