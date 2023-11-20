TD Asset Management Inc Has $11.05 Million Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.20% of Kanzhun worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after buying an additional 973,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 228,995 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZ. UBS Group lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie lowered Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

