TD Asset Management Inc Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,728 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of SEI Investments worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

