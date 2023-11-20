TD Asset Management Inc Has $8.43 Million Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.73% of MAG Silver worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MAG Silver by 17.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 681.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 137.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,340,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,886 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter worth about $3,562,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.11. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

