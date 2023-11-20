TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $110.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

