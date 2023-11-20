TD Asset Management Inc Sells 9,293 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

DD opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

