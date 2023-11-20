TD Securities Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.71.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$15.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$14.84 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

