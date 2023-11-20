TDCX (TDCX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect TDCX to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. TDCX had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $126.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect TDCX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TDCX Stock Performance
Shares of TDCX stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. TDCX has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $679.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of -0.02.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TDCX by 12.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in TDCX during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TDCX by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
