The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.