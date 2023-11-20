The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of J. M. Smucker worth $131,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.