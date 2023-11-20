The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 222,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $270.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

