The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

TD stock opened at $61.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

