Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 866 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

