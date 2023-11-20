Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 2,742 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.42 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

