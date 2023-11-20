Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 225 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $57.37 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

