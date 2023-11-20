TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stake Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.31% of TreeHouse Foods worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 12.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

