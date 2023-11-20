Tremor International (TRMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Tremor International to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. On average, analysts expect Tremor International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRMR opened at $3.56 on Monday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tremor International by 1,610.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tremor International by 7,745.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tremor International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

