Tremor International (TRMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Tremor International to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. On average, analysts expect Tremor International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tremor International Price Performance
Shares of TRMR opened at $3.56 on Monday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $257.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tremor International
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.