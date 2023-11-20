Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $27,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

UL stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

