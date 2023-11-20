US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $137.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

