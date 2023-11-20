US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.