US Bancorp DE Has $8.14 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.4 %

CRWD opened at $207.09 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $210.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.10, a P/E/G ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

