US Bancorp DE Purchases 495 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $178.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.63. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $181.46.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 61.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

