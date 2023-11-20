V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in V2X were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Stock Performance

VVX stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VVX

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.