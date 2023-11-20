Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Vale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VALE opened at $15.14 on Monday. Vale has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,371,000 after purchasing an additional 393,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,970,000 after buying an additional 876,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after buying an additional 3,092,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

