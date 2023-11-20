Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,985 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $60.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

