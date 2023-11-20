Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

VCSH stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

