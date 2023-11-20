Veritable L.P. Buys 272 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 28.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 236.9% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Datadog Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -912.83, a P/E/G ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $1,800,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,586,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,800,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at $30,586,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,822 shares of company stock worth $73,195,363. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

