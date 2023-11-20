Veritable L.P. Buys Shares of 4,766 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE DELL opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $74.46.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.
Dell Technologies Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
