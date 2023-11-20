Veritable L.P. Cuts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $144.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

