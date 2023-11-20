Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,140,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $136.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $137.50.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.