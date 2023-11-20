Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Trimble Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.33 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $783,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,704 shares of company stock valued at $816,009. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.