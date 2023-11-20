Veritable L.P. Has $218,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 66.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

DaVita Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $96.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.