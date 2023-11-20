Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after purchasing an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,064,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $231.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.04. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

