Veritable L.P. Invests $234,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock worth $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

