Veritable L.P. Invests $239,000 in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,617 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 260,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 64.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBR opened at $61.55 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.7208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $8.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.05%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

