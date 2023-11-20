Veritable L.P. Invests $254,000 in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,480 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 50.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

DMLP opened at $28.36 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 127.55%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $225,325.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,101.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $225,325.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

