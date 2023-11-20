Veritable L.P. Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,906,000 after buying an additional 325,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,068,000 after buying an additional 666,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

