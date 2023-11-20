Veritable L.P. Makes New $268,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,310,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,590,000 after purchasing an additional 97,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

CSGP stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

